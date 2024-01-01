$14,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Rio
S
2019 Kia Rio
S
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
$14,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Great student or commuter car! Fully certified and ready to go. Heated leather seats, heated steering wheel and cold A/C. Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls and large cargo space. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.
