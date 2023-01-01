$10,888+ tax & licensing
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Strader Motor Sales
613-543-3312
2009 Ford Edge
Limited
Location
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
147,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9540211
- Stock #: 8450a
- VIN: 2FMDK49C99BA46188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 147,888 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
