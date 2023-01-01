Menu
2009 Ford Edge

147,888 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Strader Motor Sales

613-543-3312

2009 Ford Edge

2009 Ford Edge

Limited

2009 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

147,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9540211
  • Stock #: 8450a
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C99BA46188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8450a
  • Mileage 147,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

