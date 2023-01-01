Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

165,989 KM

Details Description Features

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Strader Motor Sales

613-543-3312

LT AS IS

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

165,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10098117
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5EU4BF105444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,989 KM

Vehicle Description

As Is vehicle

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

