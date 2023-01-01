$1,950+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LT AS IS
Location
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
165,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10098117
- VIN: 1G1ZD5EU4BF105444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 165,989 KM
Vehicle Description
As Is vehicle
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
