2015 Ford Taurus

93,906 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Taurus

SEL

2015 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

  11378696
  2. 11378696
  3. 11378696
  4. 11378696
  5. 11378696
  6. 11378696
  7. 11378696
  8. 11378696
  9. 11378696
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,906KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP2H83FG126573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Strader Motor Sales

613-543-3312

2015 Ford Taurus