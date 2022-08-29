$24,988+ tax & licensing
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Strader Motor Sales
613-543-3312
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
31,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9294670
- VIN: 1FMCU9J96HUE79284
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,704 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0