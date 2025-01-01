$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Volkswagen Beetle
1.8 TSI Classic
Location
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
80,125KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWJ17AT6HM633028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 80,125 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
