2018 Ford Fusion

55,188 KM

Details Features

$25,969

+ tax & licensing
$25,969

+ taxes & licensing

Strader Motor Sales

613-543-3312

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

Titanium

2018 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,969

+ taxes & licensing

55,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9382759
  • Stock #: 3fa6p0d9xjr275378
  • VIN: 3FA6P0D9XJR275378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3fa6p0d9xjr275378
  • Mileage 55,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

