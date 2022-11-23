$25,969+ tax & licensing
$25,969
+ taxes & licensing
Strader Motor Sales
613-543-3312
2018 Ford Fusion
Titanium
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,969
+ taxes & licensing
55,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9382759
- Stock #: 3fa6p0d9xjr275378
- VIN: 3FA6P0D9XJR275378
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour IVORY
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 3fa6p0d9xjr275378
- Mileage 55,188 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0