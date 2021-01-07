2019 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
613-543-3312
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
This one has all the bells and whistles. NAVI, remote start, park assist, front and rear heated leather seats, power liftgate, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruis control and more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0