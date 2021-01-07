2019 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats VENTILATED SEATS Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Exterior tinted windows Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Security SECURITY ALARM

Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels AWD Navigation System Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls 8 speed automatic

