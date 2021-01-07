Menu
2019 Ford Edge

46,396 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Strader Motor Sales

613-543-3312

Titanium

Location

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6613643
  • Stock #: KBB82993
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K9XKBB82993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 46,396 KM

Vehicle Description

This one has all the bells and whistles. NAVI, remote start, park assist, front and rear heated leather seats, power liftgate, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, adaptive cruis control and more.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Limited Slip Differential
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

