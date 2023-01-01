Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Escape

61,025 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

  1. 10684356
  2. 10684356
  3. 10684356
  4. 10684356
  5. 10684356
  6. 10684356
  7. 10684356
  8. 10684356
  9. 10684356
  10. 10684356
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0HD6KUB13628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Strader Motor Sales

Used 2011 Ford Focus SE for sale in Morrisburg, ON
2011 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Morrisburg, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 18,995 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Morrisburg, ON
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 71,225 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Strader Motor Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

Call Dealer

613-543-XXXX

(click to show)

613-543-3312

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Strader Motor Sales

613-543-3312

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape