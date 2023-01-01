$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
61,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0HD6KUB13628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,025 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Strader Motor Sales
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
Call Dealer
613-543-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Strader Motor Sales
613-543-3312
2019 Ford Escape