2020 Ford Escape

60,115 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SEL

13159957

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,115KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H60LUC43881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Turquoise
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Ford Escape