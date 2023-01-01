$24,869+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
43,321KM
- VIN: JM1BPBLM4L1175963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,321 KM
Vehicle Description
car is flawless, and it looks like it rolled off the showroom floor yesterday ( wow ). Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful car. call us today before it's gone.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
