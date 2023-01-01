$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Lariat
Lariat
Location
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E53MKD76205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
