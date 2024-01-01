Menu
2021 Ford F-150

62,325 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,325KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55MKD76206

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,325 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312

2021 Ford F-150