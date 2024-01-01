$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
62,325KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55MKD76206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
