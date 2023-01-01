$35,649+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,649
+ taxes & licensing
Strader Motor Sales
613-543-3312
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience
Location
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,649
+ taxes & licensing
11,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9543916
- Stock #: m8321055
- VIN: JF2GTABC1M8321055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 11,710 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Strader Motor Sales
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0