2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

11,710 KM

Details Features

$35,649

+ tax & licensing
$35,649

+ taxes & licensing

Strader Motor Sales

613-543-3312

Convenience

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,649

+ taxes & licensing

11,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543916
  • Stock #: m8321055
  • VIN: JF2GTABC1M8321055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,710 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Strader Motor Sales

2008 Ford Fusion SE
 147,888 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Edge Limited
 147,888 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma L...
 251,461 KM
$27,149 + tax & lic

Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

