$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
35,355KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J90NBA06749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,355 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
