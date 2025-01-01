$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Strader Motor Sales
12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-3312
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
24,556KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP7PFC50343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 24,556 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
