2023 Ford F-150

24,556 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

13159960

2023 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-3312

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,556KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP7PFC50343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,556 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Strader Motor Sales

Strader Motor Sales

12401 County Rd Unit 2, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

