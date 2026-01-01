$39,839+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2026 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LT
2026 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LT
Location
Upper Canada Motor Sales Ltd
12375 County Rd 2., P.O. Box 680, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
613-543-2925
$39,839
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
10KM
VIN 3GNAXPEG9TL519562
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # INCOMING8
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Smart Device Integration
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Brake Assist
BACKUP CAMERA
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Lane Assist
Bluetooth Connection
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Upper Canada Motor Sales Ltd
12375 County Rd 2., P.O. Box 680, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
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613-543-XXXX(click to show)
$39,839
+ taxes & licensing>
Upper Canada Motor Sales Ltd
613-543-2925
2026 Chevrolet Equinox