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Used 2026 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LT for sale in Morrisburg, ON

2026 Chevrolet Equinox

10 KM

Details Features

$39,839

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT

Watch This Vehicle
14126293

2026 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LT

Location

Upper Canada Motor Sales Ltd

12375 County Rd 2., P.O. Box 680, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0

613-543-2925

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Contact Seller

$39,839

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
10KM
VIN 3GNAXPEG9TL519562

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # INCOMING8
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Smart Device Integration

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

Brake Assist
BACKUP CAMERA

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Lane Assist
Bluetooth Connection
Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Upper Canada Motor Sales Ltd

Upper Canada Motor Sales Ltd

12375 County Rd 2., P.O. Box 680, Morrisburg, ON K0C 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-543-XXXX

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613-543-2925

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$39,839

+ taxes & licensing>

Upper Canada Motor Sales Ltd

613-543-2925

2026 Chevrolet Equinox