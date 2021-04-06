Menu
1927 Ford Model T

9,999 KM

Details Description

Pilkey Auto Sales

519-264-1212

1927 Ford Model T

Location

Pilkey Auto Sales

22440 Adelaide Rd, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1212

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

9,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6896577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,999 KM

Vehicle Description

1927 Model T roadster, freshly built 350, automatic, brand new Coker wide whites, clean cool build, no roof, for more info please contact Wayne
Sold as is plus tax and licensing 


We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality, the vehicle may not be fit for use an a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense, it may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its currant condition, we have not had this vehicle inspected by a technician, price is plus HST/ licensing 

