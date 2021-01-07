Menu
2000 Ford F-350

579,000 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2000 Ford F-350

2000 Ford F-350

Lariat

2000 Ford F-350

Lariat

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

579,000KM
Used
Poor Condition
  • VIN: 1FTWW32F0YEB47333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 579,000 KM

Vehicle Description


must tow..
needs a transmission or clutch unsure customer says quit moving 
runs good
call Doug 5192641166
 Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Aluminum Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Dual Rear Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

