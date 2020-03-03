Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1584641949
  2. 1584641949
  3. 1584641949
  4. 1584641949
  5. 1584641949
  6. 1584641949
  7. 1584641949
  8. 1584641949
  9. 1584641949
  10. 1584641949
  11. 1584641949
  12. 1584641949
Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 300,309KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4763721
  • Stock #: 1801
  • VIN: 1FMCU03138KE18134
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

2009 Chrysler 300 LI...
 126,385 KM
$6,600 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 147,647 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson
 152,789 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Send A Message