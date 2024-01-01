Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2008 Pontiac G6 SE for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2008 Pontiac G6

148,451 KM

Details Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Pontiac G6

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac G6

SE

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1718977306
  2. 1718977306
  3. 1718977306
  4. 1718977306
  5. 1718977306
  6. 1718977306
  7. 1718977306
  8. 1718977306
  9. 1718977306
  10. 1718977306
  11. 1718977306
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,451KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1G2ZG57B084244943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2752
  • Mileage 148,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 158,677 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package 132,386 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS 143,267 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac G6