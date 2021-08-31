Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

129,599 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

SE

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

129,599KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7957166
  Stock #: 2201
  VIN: 2D4RN4DE6AR426923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,599 KM

Vehicle Description


THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFED & ROAD READY!!


 


 


 


Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance


 


 


 


Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 


 


 


 


Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 


 


 


 


Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!


 


 


 


Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1450.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit


 


 


 


TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime


 


OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223


 


Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

