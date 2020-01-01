Menu
2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 220,042KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4416843
  • Stock #: 1736
  • VIN: 1FTEW1C85AFD07688
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 Ford F150 SUPERCREW XLT XTR Only $10,900.00 Certified Plus Taxes & Licensing 

Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this

Immaculate Original Condition 2010 Ford F150 Supercrew XLT XTR 4.6L V8 Automatic, Only 220,042 Original Kms, Chrome Wheels with LIKE NEW Michelin Tires, Power Seat, CD, Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors & Keyless Remote Entry Original Burngundy Finish with Grey Interior, Clean Original Condition Inside & Out! 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle! 

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1250.00+hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

 

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime

OR

Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223 

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

