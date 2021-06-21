2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7427912

7427912 Stock #: 2138

2138 VIN: 1GCRKREA2BZ172097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 176,985 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

