2012 Volvo S60

109,021 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2012 Volvo S60

2012 Volvo S60

T5 Level I

2012 Volvo S60

T5 Level I

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  11. 1652129059
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,021KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8560775
  Stock #: 2313
  VIN: YV1622FS4C2030596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2313
  • Mileage 109,021 KM

Vehicle Description

 

THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFED & ROAD READY!!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1450.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime

 

 

 

OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

 

 

 

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

