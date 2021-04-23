Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

161,321 KM

Details Description Features

$7,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Orlando

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1620328306
  2. 1620328306
  3. 1620328306
  4. 1620328306
  5. 1620328306
  6. 1620328306
  7. 1620328306
  8. 1620328306
  9. 1620328306
  10. 1620328306
  11. 1620328306
  12. 1620328306
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

161,321KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7002989
  • Stock #: 2088
  • VIN: KL77P2ET1DK019978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 161,321 KM

Vehicle Description


THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFED & ROAD READY!!


 


Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance


 


Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 


 


Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 


 


Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!


 


Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1250.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit


 


TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime


OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223


Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

2013 Chevrolet Orlan...
 161,321 KM
$7,700 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey SXT
 119,333 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 199,488 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory