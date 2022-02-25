Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

192,087 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1646254661
  2. 1646254661
  3. 1646254661
  4. 1646254661
  5. 1646254661
  6. 1646254661
  7. 1646254661
  8. 1646254661
  9. 1646254661
  10. 1646254661
  11. 1646254661
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

192,087KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8281167
  • Stock #: 2260
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXDR783953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 192,087 KM

Vehicle Description


THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFED & ROAD READY!!


 


 


 


Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance


 


 


 


Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 


 


 


 


Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 


 


 


 


Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!


 


 


 


Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1450.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit


 


 


 


TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime


 


OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223


 


Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 192,087 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town &...
 164,821 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 123,728 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory