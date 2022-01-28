Menu
2013 Ford Edge

165,229 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

165,229KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8262315
  • Stock #: 2279
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC4DBA24419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,229 KM

Vehicle Description


THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFED & ROAD READY!!


 


 


 


Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance


 


 


 


Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 


 


 


 


Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 


 


 


 


Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!


 


 


 


Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1450.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit


 


 


 


TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime


 


OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223


 


Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

