2013 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,555 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2013 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Ideal Quality Automobiles! This burgundy beauty boasts a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine, providing both efficiency and spirited performance. Inside, you'll find a luxurious black leather interior with heated seats to keep you cozy on chilly mornings. The Escape SEL is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features, making every drive a pleasure.
This well-maintained SUV has only 178,555 km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left to explore the open road. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the highway for a weekend getaway, the Escape SEL delivers a comfortable and confident ride.
Here are 5 features that are sure to make you fall in love:
- Leather Seats: Experience the ultimate comfort and luxury with plush leather seats.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.
- Push Button Start: Enjoy the convenience and added security of keyless entry and push-button ignition.
- Rearview Camera: Park with confidence and peace of mind thanks to the integrated rearview camera.
Come visit Ideal Quality Automobiles today to take this impressive Ford Escape SEL for a test drive. We know you'll love it!
Vehicle Features
Ideal Quality Automobiles
519-264-1166