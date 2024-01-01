Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads with this sleek 2013 Ford Escape SEL, available now at Ideal Quality Automobiles! This burgundy beauty boasts a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine, providing both efficiency and spirited performance. Inside, youll find a luxurious black leather interior with heated seats to keep you cozy on chilly mornings. The Escape SEL is equipped with a comprehensive suite of features, making every drive a pleasure.</p><p>This well-maintained SUV has only 178,555 km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left to explore the open road. Whether youre navigating city streets or hitting the highway for a weekend getaway, the Escape SEL delivers a comfortable and confident ride.</p><p>Here are 5 features that are sure to make you fall in love:</p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience the ultimate comfort and luxury with plush leather seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with the sunroof.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Enjoy the convenience and added security of keyless entry and push-button ignition.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Park with confidence and peace of mind thanks to the integrated rearview camera.</li></ul><p>Come visit Ideal Quality Automobiles today to take this impressive Ford Escape SEL for a test drive. We know youll love it!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FMCU9H90DUA43160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

