Menu
Account
Sign In
$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1592516508
  2. 1592516508
  3. 1592516508
  4. 1592516508
  5. 1592516508
  6. 1592516508
  7. 1592516508
  8. 1592516508
  9. 1592516508
  10. 1592516508
Contact Seller

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,537KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5154017
  • Stock #: 1842
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H73DR129417
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.


Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1250.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime

OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

2010 Nissan Maxima 3...
 208,668 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 84,447 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic...
 114,208 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory