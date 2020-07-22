Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

185,984 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

185,984KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5539695
  • Stock #: 1903
  • VIN: 2GKALMEK9D6324160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,984 KM

Vehicle Description


Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1250.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime

OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

