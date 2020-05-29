Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1591218405
  2. 1591218405
  3. 1591218405
  4. 1591218405
  5. 1591218405
  6. 1591218405
  7. 1591218405
  8. 1591218405
  9. 1591218405
  10. 1591218405
  11. 1591218405
  12. 1591218405
  13. 1591218405
Contact Seller

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,906KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5063331
  • Stock #: 1826
  • VIN: JM1BL1V74D1787479
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

2010 Dodge Journey SXT
 157,338 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 117,208 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 160,011 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory