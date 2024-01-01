2014 Chevrolet Traverse

Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO </strong></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><em><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance</span></em></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Please fill out our financing form @ <a href=https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/>https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/</a> your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. </span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;>Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed<strong> Motor Vehicle Inspection </strong></span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #333333;><strong>Station</strong> registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!<br /></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime </span><span style=font-size: 12pt;>OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988</span></p>

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

175,894 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

175,894KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNKRGKD6EJ313702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 2726
  • Mileage 175,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2014 Chevrolet Traverse