Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Trax

145,741 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Trax

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1595272011
  2. 1595272011
  3. 1595272011
  4. 1595272011
  5. 1595272011
  6. 1595272011
  7. 1595272011
  8. 1595272011
  9. 1595272011
  10. 1595272011
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5350412
  • Stock #: 1856
  • VIN: 3GNCJLEB8EL117509

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

145,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,741 KM

Vehicle Description


Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1250.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime

OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

2013 Chevrolet Trax LT
 136,809 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey SXT
 112,231 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 161,002 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory