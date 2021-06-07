Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

169,730 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

169,730KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7237019
  Stock #: 2114
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER141647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 169,730 KM

Vehicle Description


THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFED & ROAD READY!!


 


Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance


 


Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 


 


Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 


 


Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!


 


Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1250.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit


 


TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime


OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223


Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

