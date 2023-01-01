Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

194,115 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1696259709
  2. 1696259709
  3. 1696259709
  4. 1696259709
  5. 1696259709
  6. 1696259709
  7. 1696259709
  8. 1696259709
  9. 1696259709
  10. 1696259709
  11. 1696259709
  12. 1696259709
  13. 1696259709
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
194,115KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10496652
  • Stock #: 2650
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G9XEUC79569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2650
  • Mileage 194,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

2014 Ford Escape SE
 194,115 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 139,573 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 177,699 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory