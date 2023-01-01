2014 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 4 , 1 1 5 K M Used Good Condition

2650 VIN: 1FMCU0G9XEUC79569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 194,115 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

