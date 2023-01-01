$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Ideal Quality Automobiles
519-264-1166
2014 Ford Escape
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
194,115KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10496652
- Stock #: 2650
- VIN: 1FMCU0G9XEUC79569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2650
- Mileage 194,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0