Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2014 Ford F-150

128,093 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

XLT

12423624

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,093KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EMXEKG37766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 2903
  • Mileage 128,093 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-XXXX

519-264-1166

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2014 Ford F-150