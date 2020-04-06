Menu
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,737KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4866147
  • Stock #: 14792A
  • VIN: 1FTMF1EF7EFB65194
RACE RED
Gray
Pickup Truck
Automatic
2-door

Come test drive this 2014 Ford F-150! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! This 2 door, 3 passenger truck has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Top features include air conditioning, a tachometer, a front bench seat, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and 5 liter 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

