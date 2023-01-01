Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

154,319 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

154,319KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9614188
  • Stock #: 2521
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB7EG177639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2521
  • Mileage 154,319 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN DETAILED & INCLUDES A MTO SAFETY CERTIFICATE..... ROAD READY!!

 

Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance

 

Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 

 

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. Ideal has been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an OMVIC registered dealer and active member of UCDA.  As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks.

Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc is an licensed Motor Vehicle Inspection Station registered with the MTO for all your vehicles repairs and maintenance. Safety Certificates available upon inspection.

 

 

 

Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!

 

 

 

Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $2200.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit

 

 

 

TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223

 

 

 

Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

