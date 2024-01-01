Menu
Get ready to hit the open road in style with this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited, proudly offered by Ideal Quality Automobiles. This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 3.2L V6 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, ensuring you can handle any terrain with ease. Step inside the luxurious black leather interior and enjoy a comfortable ride with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Cherokee Limited is packed with features, ensuring every journey is enjoyable, from its GPS navigation system to its powerful sound system with satellite radio, Bluetooth, and auxiliary input. Whether youre tackling the daily commute or embarking on an adventure, this Jeep Cherokee Limited will keep you safe and comfortable, with features like a rear-view camera, anti-lock brakes, and traction control. With a spacious interior and a pass-through rear seat, its the perfect vehicle for families and adventurers alike.

Ready to experience the freedom of the open road? This 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited has 257,712km on the odometer and is ready to conquer your next adventure.

Here are 5 of the features that make this Jeep Cherokee Limited stand out:

Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable, no matter the weather.
Leather Interior: Luxurious comfort and style, perfect for any journey.
GPS Navigation System: Never get lost again, and easily find your way to any destination.
Rear-View Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced safety when reversing.
Powerful 3.2L V6 Engine with 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and enjoy the thrill of the open road.

257,712 KM

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

519-264-1166

Certified

$8,800 + taxes & licensing

VIN 1C4PJMDSXEW213945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 257,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
