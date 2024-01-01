$8,800+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 257,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the open road in style with this 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited, proudly offered by Ideal Quality Automobiles. This sleek black SUV boasts a powerful 3.2L V6 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, ensuring you can handle any terrain with ease. Step inside the luxurious black leather interior and enjoy a comfortable ride with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Cherokee Limited is packed with features, ensuring every journey is enjoyable, from its GPS navigation system to its powerful sound system with satellite radio, Bluetooth, and auxiliary input. Whether you're tackling the daily commute or embarking on an adventure, this Jeep Cherokee Limited will keep you safe and comfortable, with features like a rear-view camera, anti-lock brakes, and traction control. With a spacious interior and a pass-through rear seat, it's the perfect vehicle for families and adventurers alike.
Ready to experience the freedom of the open road? This 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited has 257,712km on the odometer and is ready to conquer your next adventure.
Here are 5 of the features that make this Jeep Cherokee Limited stand out:
- Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable, no matter the weather.
- Leather Interior: Luxurious comfort and style, perfect for any journey.
- GPS Navigation System: Never get lost again, and easily find your way to any destination.
- Rear-View Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced safety when reversing.
- Powerful 3.2L V6 Engine with 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and enjoy the thrill of the open road.
Visit Ideal Quality Automobiles today to experience the Jeep Cherokee Limited firsthand!
