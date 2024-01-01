$8,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick LaCrosse
Leather
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2799
- Mileage 206,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and comfort with this sleek 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather, available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This stylish sedan boasts a pristine white exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, creating a refined driving experience. With a spacious cabin and a wealth of advanced features, the LaCrosse is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every drive effortless and enjoyable.
This well-maintained vehicle has 206,188 km on the odometer, showcasing its durability and reliability. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, the LaCrosse provides a confident and composed ride. The LaCrosse is packed with features that enhance your driving experience, including a comprehensive suite of safety features and a user-friendly infotainment system.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Buick LaCrosse:
Heated Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort and convenience with heated front seats for those chilly mornings and a climate-controlled driver's seat for optimal temperature regulation throughout the year.
Lane Departure Assist: Stay safe and focused on the road with the LaCrosse's Lane Departure Assist feature. This innovative technology gently alerts you if you drift out of your lane, helping to prevent accidents.
Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the LaCrosse's premium sound system, offering crystal-clear audio for a truly enjoyable listening experience.
Remote Engine Start: Warm up your car on cold mornings or pre-cool it on hot days with the convenience of remote engine start.
Navigation System: Explore new destinations with confidence using the LaCrosse's built-in navigation system, which provides turn-by-turn directions to guide you safely and efficiently to your destination.
Vehicle Features
