<p>Step into luxury and comfort with this sleek 2015 Buick LaCrosse Leather, available at Ideal Quality Automobiles. This stylish sedan boasts a pristine white exterior and a sophisticated black leather interior, creating a refined driving experience. With a spacious cabin and a wealth of advanced features, the LaCrosse is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. Under the hood, youll find a powerful engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making every drive effortless and enjoyable.</p><p>This well-maintained vehicle has 206,188 km on the odometer, showcasing its durability and reliability. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, the LaCrosse provides a confident and composed ride. The LaCrosse is packed with features that enhance your driving experience, including a comprehensive suite of safety features and a user-friendly infotainment system.</p><p>Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Buick LaCrosse:</p><ol><li><p><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort and convenience with heated front seats for those chilly mornings and a climate-controlled drivers seat for optimal temperature regulation throughout the year.</p></li><li><p><strong>Lane Departure Assist:</strong> Stay safe and focused on the road with the LaCrosses Lane Departure Assist feature. This innovative technology gently alerts you if you drift out of your lane, helping to prevent accidents.</p></li><li><p><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the LaCrosses premium sound system, offering crystal-clear audio for a truly enjoyable listening experience.</p></li><li><p><strong>Remote Engine Start:</strong> Warm up your car on cold mornings or pre-cool it on hot days with the convenience of remote engine start.</p></li><li><p><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Explore new destinations with confidence using the LaCrosses built-in navigation system, which provides turn-by-turn directions to guide you safely and efficiently to your destination.</p></li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1G4GB5G36FF259308

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

