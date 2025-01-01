Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

224,645 KM

Details Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12302417

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1742485246
  2. 1742485246
  3. 1742485246
  4. 1742485246
  5. 1742485246
  6. 1742485246
  7. 1742485246
  8. 1742485246
  9. 1742485246
  10. 1742485246
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,645KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC1FG308480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 2824
  • Mileage 224,645 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 224,645 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2022 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Work Truck 26,784 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2022 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Work Truck 35,616 KM $35,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500