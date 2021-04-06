Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

105,017 KM

Details Description Features

$27,770

+ tax & licensing
$27,770

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

LTZ

Location

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,770

+ taxes & licensing

105,017KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6896337
  • Stock #: 2075
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC1FG401250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 2075
  • Mileage 105,017 KM

Vehicle Description



LTZ MODEL, 5.3L VORTEC ENGINE, NAVIGATION, 4x4, 20" CHROME WHEELS

THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN FULLY CERTIFED & ROAD READY!!


 


Buy Here - Pay Here - We Finance


 


Please fill out our financing form @ https://idealqualityauto.ca/financing/ your information will be viewed by our IN-HOUSE FINACING TEAM ONLY. NO CREDIT CHECKS. The Information you give us will help us finance you for one of our Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. 


 


Ideal Quality Automobiles Inc. is conveniently located just off the 402, 10 minutes west of London, in Beautiful Mount Brydges. We have been serving South-Western Ontario since 1988 & are family owned & operated. We are an Ontario registered dealer and active member of UCDA. As a member, we stand behind all of our vehicles and strive to provide all our customers with the best possible experience when purchasing a new vehicle. We carry a great selection of certified pre-owned cars, vans, SUVs and trucks. Including this 


 


Carfax Report Will Be Provided With Every Vehicle!


 


Up to 3 Year/ 60,000KM Power Train Warranty Available For $1250.00+ hst No Deductables No Claim Limit


 


TEXT Justin @ 519-933-4184 with Inquires Anytime


OR Please Call Doug @ (519) 264-1166 OR TEXT anytime @ 519-872-3223


Visit Us at 644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON, N0L 1W0 Serving Southwestern Ontario Since 1988


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

