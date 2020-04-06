8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1912
"This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Ford F-150! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! Top features include air conditioning, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
