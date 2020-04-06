Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

Location

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

  1. 4866111
  2. 4866111
  3. 4866111
Contact Seller

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 302,660KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4866111
  • Stock #: 14098A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG9FKD46058
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

"This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Ford F-150! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! Top features include air conditioning, a tachometer, tilt steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mt. Brydges Ford

2017 Ford Escape SE
 65,456 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD
 15,803 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge Limited
 97,588 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mt. Brydges Ford

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1912

Send A Message