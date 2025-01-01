$14,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience
2016 Buick Encore
Convenience
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,713KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4CJFSB5GB609721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2849
- Mileage 57,713 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles
2016 Buick Encore Convenience 57,713 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 111,330 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 105,369 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Email Ideal Quality Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
Ideal Quality Automobiles
519-264-1166
2016 Buick Encore