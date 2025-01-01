Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Buick Encore Convenience for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2016 Buick Encore

57,713 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Buick Encore

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle
12060967

2016 Buick Encore

Convenience

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1735918441
  2. 1735918441
  3. 1735918441
  4. 1735918441
  5. 1735918441
  6. 1735918441
  7. 1735918441
  8. 1735918441
  9. 1735918441
  10. 1735918441
  11. 1735918441
  12. 1735918441
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,713KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJFSB5GB609721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2849
  • Mileage 57,713 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2016 Buick Encore Convenience for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2016 Buick Encore Convenience 57,713 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 111,330 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 105,369 KM $26,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2016 Buick Encore