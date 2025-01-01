Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,937 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle
13046762

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1759761661
  2. 1759761661
  3. 1759761661
  4. 1759761661
  5. 1759761661
  6. 1759761661
  7. 1759761661
  8. 1759761661
  9. 1759761661
  10. 1759761661
  11. 1759761661
  12. 1759761661
  13. 1759761661
  14. 1759761661
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,937KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG7GR365402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # Caravan
  • Mileage 156,937 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 156,937 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 69,085 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LS for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS 90,373 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan