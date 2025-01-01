Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

239,682 KM

Details Features

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle
12918620

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1756494553
  2. 1756494553
  3. 1756494553
  4. 1756494553
  5. 1756494553
  6. 1756494553
  7. 1756494553
  8. 1756494553
  9. 1756494553
  10. 1756494553
  11. 1756494553
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
239,682KM
VIN 3C4PDCGG8GT153634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3003
  • Mileage 239,682 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 239,682 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 144,355 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Acadia AT4 for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2021 GMC Acadia AT4 166,539 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

2016 Dodge Journey