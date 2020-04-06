Menu
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Mt. Brydges Ford

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,171KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4866120
  • Stock #: 13875A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG7GFD27437
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2016 Ford F-150! Very clean and very well priced! Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, cruise control, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8791 Glendon Dr, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1912

Send A Message