<p><strong><em>BRAND NEW TRANSMISSION INSTALLED WITH WARRANTY<br /><br />DRIVES EXCELLENT</em></strong></p><p>Get ready to tackle any job with this powerful and reliable 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck, available now at Ideal Quality Automobiles! This silver beauty boasts a spacious interior with grey cloth seating, perfect for hauling both passengers and cargo. Under the hood, youll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power you need for any task. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently conquer any terrain, while the convenient folding rear seat and pass-through rear seat provide ample cargo space for your gear. This Silverado has clocked 222,446km, a testament to its durability and strength.</p><p>This workhorse is packed with features to make your daily commute and weekend adventures a breeze. Enjoy the comfort of power windows, locks, and steering, as well as the convenience of keyless entry. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and the AM/FM radio, and keep a watchful eye on the road ahead with the rearview camera. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags. This truck is ready to take on any challenge, with a warranty available for added peace of mind.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Silverados most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine:</strong> Get the power you need for hauling and towing, while still achieving respectable fuel efficiency.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether its a snow-covered driveway or a muddy construction site.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile Interior:</strong> With folding rear seats and a pass-through design, this Silverado is ready to handle both passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind when backing up, especially when towing or hauling heavy loads.</li><li><strong>Warranty Available:</strong> Purchase with confidence knowing you have added protection for your investment.</li></ul><p> </p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

222,446 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

