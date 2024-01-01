$18,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Ideal Quality Automobiles
644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
519-264-1166
Certified
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 222,446 KM
Vehicle Description
BRAND NEW TRANSMISSION INSTALLED WITH WARRANTY
DRIVES EXCELLENT
Get ready to tackle any job with this powerful and reliable 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck, available now at Ideal Quality Automobiles! This silver beauty boasts a spacious interior with grey cloth seating, perfect for hauling both passengers and cargo. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 5.3L V8 engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power you need for any task. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently conquer any terrain, while the convenient folding rear seat and pass-through rear seat provide ample cargo space for your gear. This Silverado has clocked 222,446km, a testament to its durability and strength.
This workhorse is packed with features to make your daily commute and weekend adventures a breeze. Enjoy the comfort of power windows, locks, and steering, as well as the convenience of keyless entry. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and the AM/FM radio, and keep a watchful eye on the road ahead with the rearview camera. Stay safe with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags. This truck is ready to take on any challenge, with a warranty available for added peace of mind.
Here are 5 of the Silverado's most sizzling features:
- Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Get the power you need for hauling and towing, while still achieving respectable fuel efficiency.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snow-covered driveway or a muddy construction site.
- Spacious and Versatile Interior: With folding rear seats and a pass-through design, this Silverado is ready to handle both passengers and cargo.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up, especially when towing or hauling heavy loads.
- Warranty Available: Purchase with confidence knowing you have added protection for your investment.
