Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom for sale in Mount Brydges, ON

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

105,369 KM

Details Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle
12052375

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0

519-264-1166

  1. 1735576938
  2. 1735576938
  3. 1735576938
  4. 1735576938
  5. 1735576938
  6. 1735576938
  7. 1735576938
  8. 1735576938
  9. 1735576938
  10. 1735576938
  11. 1735576938
  12. 1735576938
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,369KM
VIN 1GCVKPEC7HZ247633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 2841
  • Mileage 105,369 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ideal Quality Automobiles

Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 67,248 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2013 Ford Escape SEL 178,555 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Mount Brydges, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 70,302 KM $19,900 + tax & lic

Email Ideal Quality Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ideal Quality Automobiles

Ideal Quality Automobiles

644 Longfield St, Mount Brydges, ON N0L 1W0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-264-XXXX

(click to show)

519-264-1166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ideal Quality Automobiles

519-264-1166

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500